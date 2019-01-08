EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University medical resident who authorities say sexually assaulted two women at university health center and forced them to watch videos of him masturbating has pleaded guilty.

The Lansing State Journal reports 32-year-old Michael Phinn of Fowlerville entered pleas this week to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit sexual contact, unauthorized access to a computer and a count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Phinn originally faced more than two dozen charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He'll get between roughly 6 and 15 years in prison when sentenced.

Phinn worked in the MSU Neurology Clinic and police say the women weren't his patients. He was charged in October, about a week after the women reported the allegations to police.

