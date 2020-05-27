2 men arraigned after weekend shooting of Monroe officer

Two men will appear in court to face charges in a weekend shooting that injured a police office in Monroe, Mich.

Kordney McDonald was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and other crimes. Kobe Falls was charged with armed robbery and other crimes.

Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot on a busy Monroe street Sunday night while investigating a carjacking. Investigators say Peterson ordered the men out of the vehicle before McDonald struck the officer and shot her.

After a short chase, officers located the two men and took them into custody.

A witness, Bryan Workman, told the Monroe News that the officer asked for help while lying on the street. She is recovering at a hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

McDonald was denied bail. Falls’ bond was set at $750,000.

