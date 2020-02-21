ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An Olympic wrestler is accusing a University of Michigan doctor of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school. Andy Hrovat says the physician's reputation for such conduct was well known among his teammates in the 1990s.

Hrovat competed for the U.S. in the 2008 Summer Olympics. He tells The Associated Press that the encounters with the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson happened during his freshman year in 1998.

He is the first athlete to make public accusations against Anderson following complaints this week from other former students that the doctor sexually abused them decades ago.

A former student contacted the university's athletic director in 2018 alleging misconduct during medical exams. Several others have since alleged similar abuse from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Wednesday, the university said it's set up a hotline for other to come forward with information about Anderson, the former director of University Health service and athletic team physician. Anderson worked for the school from 1968 to 2003. He died in 2008.

A Washington, D.C.-based law firm is investigating.

More Investigations on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.