The Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is holding a guest room liquidation sale to make room for an upcoming remodel, and many items are selling for $5 each.

The sale starts Monday for tribal members and employees and will open to the general public on Tuesday.

King-size beds, televisions, desks, mirrors, dining sets and more will be available. Smaller items such as luggage racks and trash cans will even be available for free while supplies last.

The sale was announced via a Facebook post to the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Hey everyone, Michigan is getting hit with influenza now. If anyone... missed the vaccine clinics and would still like to get a flu shot, let me know. I am at Nimkee Public Health and we can set up a time for you to come see me.

More top stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Amash: Only Congress can declare war, not the president

Lakeshore homeowners call on state to take action on erosion

American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.