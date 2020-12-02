GREENVILLE, Mich. — A video posted on TikTok Tuesday, Feb. 11 shows a person bathing in a kitchen sink at the Wendy's in Greenville.

The video has been shared on Facebook as well. The Facebook video has over 1,000 shares and 500 comments.

Team Schostak Family Restaurants owns the Wendy's and the vice president of human resources, Christian Camp sent the following message in regards to the video:

"This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized."

Team Schostak is Michigan's largest multi-brand restaurant group and is based in Livonia. It owns and operates 56 Wendy's throughout the state.

The Greenville restaurant is located at 1010 N. Lafayette St. and remained open after the incident.

