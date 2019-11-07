MICHIGAN, USA — "Give us a chance to right our wrong," that's what Mountain Dew tweeted from the company's official Twitter page Wednesday night.

The beverage brand misplaced the U.P. in a promotion that was marketing bottles to all 50 states. The "DEWnited States of America" map was not geographically correct and it labeled the U.P. as part of Wisconsin.

The twitter page for The Upper Peninsula responded and said, "fix this, or send a free case to all my residents."

Mountain Dew tweeted back saying they needed help making a special edition label about the Upper Peninsula.

