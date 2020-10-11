Whitmer announces legislation to reduce barriers to licensure for servicemembers, veterans and dependents

It will make current military personnel, veterans and their dependents eligible for license reciprocity in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Legislature, announced Monday the introduction of bipartisan legislation that supports military personnel, veterans and their families by reducing barriers to professional licensure.

“Our dedicated military servicemembers put their lives on the line for our families, and we have a duty to ensure their support when they return home,” said Governor Whitmer. “That means making sure they have paths to good jobs so they can sustain their families. Today’s legislation will help us do just that. Clearing the path for our military servicemembers, veterans, and their dependents to enter a licensed profession will help us attract and retain talent in Michigan, and by making it easier for our military servicemembers to be licensed, we can make Michigan their home to live and work, permanently.”

The legislation is primarily sponsored by Rep. Andrea Schroeder (R-Independence Twp.), Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Sen. John Bizon (R-Battle Creek), and Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit). It will make current military personnel, veterans and their dependents eligible for license reciprocity in Michigan.

Servicemembers will be eligible if they meet the following criteria:

Hold a valid occupational license in another state

Are in good standing with no pending disciplinary action

Demonstrate competency in their profession through education, training and/or work experience.

“This program will remove significant barriers of employment and economic hurdles for our military members and their families and is an added benefit to serving in Michigan. As the state continues to invest in programs like this, we collectively show that Michigan as a great place for military and veterans to live, work, raise a family and retire,” said adjutant general and director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Major General Paul Rogers.

