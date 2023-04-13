Gov. Whitmer to sign gun violence prevention bills into law

The legislation includes universal background checks and safe storage.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign gun violence prevention bills into law Thursday at the state capital.



Advocates are calling it a major step forward for gun reform in Michigan.

Lawmakers are expected to take on more gun safety bills later this month. That includes controversial red flag legislation that would allow firearms to be temporarily taken from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.



Those bills made it out of a house judiciary committee Wednesday.

One of the bills Gov. Whitmer is expected to sign today will require universal background checks. Under the legislation, a person will not be able to buy a firearm without a license, which expands current law to include all guns.



Plus, safe storage laws, which state a person must keep an unloaded firearm in a locked storage box or container.



There are consequences for those found guilty of violating the laws including fines and, in the case of the safe storage law, jail time.

These bills were pushed through by the Democratic majority and passed mostly along party lines with some Republican support.



Meanwhile, bills pertaining to so-called red flag laws continue to face more of a fight from the opposition. That legislation will likely come to the house floor for a vote sometime this month.

