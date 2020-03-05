LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gun-toting protesters who demonstrated inside the state Capitol “depicted some of the worst racism” and “awful parts” of U.S. history.

Whitmer made the assertion during a Sunday appearance on CNN and before the release of the latest number of deaths in Michigan related to the coronavirus.

Officials say the 29 new deaths, which increased the number to 4,049, was one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic began in Michigan.

During the CNN appearance, Whitmer noted the protests featured “Confederate flags, and nooses,” as well as swastikas.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.