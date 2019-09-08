HOLLAND, Mich — With less than two weeks until classes begin, the Holland School District is rushing to fix a problem with mold in some buildings.

Mold was discovered in three Holland schools, including the Holland Language Academy.

There is so much, it can’t be cleaned before school starts later this month.

The district is relocating the kindergarten through seventh-grade language immersion program to the Longfellow School, which is currently vacant and used for storage.

“That's is really unfortunate,” a neighbor Maria Garcia said. “But I’m glad that they are cleaning it and they are not putting the children in there.”

Small mold spots were also found at Holland Heights Elementary and the Maplewood Facility.

The district says that mold will all be gone before school starts on Aug. 21.

Administrators say the mold grew during hot humid weather in July when the buildings were unoccupied and circulation was poor.

