More cases of highly-contagious COVID-19 variant identified in Ottawa County

The first case of B.1.1.7 was identified in Ottawa County on March 10.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two more cases of the highly-contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in Ottawa County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

One of the confirmed cases is younger than 20 years old and the other is in their 20s – both had no known travel history. The first case of B.1.1.7 was identified in Ottawa County on March 10.

"We are encouraging everyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or have symptoms of the disease, to please seek out testing," said Marcia Mansaray, Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) deputy health officer. "Testing is more important than ever. If we can't find the virus, we can't stop it.”

The B.1.1.7 variant is highly-contagious. Compared to the wild-type virus, the variant is approximately 50% more transmissible, according to the OCDPH.

The help prevent the spread of the variant in Ottawa County, the OCDPH is asking residents to do the following:

Wear a face mask around others

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others

Clean hands and disinfect surfaces frequently

Avoid crowded areas or gatherings

Ventilate indoor spaces if around others

Avoid domestic and international travel

Limit interactions with people who live outside of your household

Seek testing if ill, exposed or after travel

Follow isolation or quarantine guidance if ill, exposed, or waiting on test results

Get vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to you

