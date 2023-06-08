Grand Rapids Fire Department urges caution after 3 separate grill fires in one week

Within three days, firefighters have been called to three separate fires in Grand Rapids that have all been caused by outdoor grilling.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been a very busy week for the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Within three days, firefighters have been called to three separate fires that have all been caused by outdoor grilling.

The fire department says a total of 13 people have been displaced, and more than $330,000 of damage has been caused between two homes and a garage.

The National Fire Protection Association says gas grills were involved in an average of 9,079 home fires per year, including 4,454 structure fires and 4,625 outdoor fires.

Meanwhile, statistics show charcoal or other solid-fueled grills were involved in 1,440 home fires per year, including 754 structure fires and 686 outside fires annually.

Due to the recent uptick in fires, the GRFD is sharing some information to help help reduce the risk of fire when grilling outside.

Keep a three-foot safe zone around your grill, make sure all connections and hoses are in good repair and not leaking prior to use.

Don’t use a grill on a combustible deck (wood, synthetic), keep at least grills at least 10 feet away from structures

Open your gas grill prior to lighting

Never leave any grill unattended while it is in operation, guard against unwanted contact from pets and children.

Clean your grill after each use, this will remove grease accumulation that can start a fire. Make sure any grease traps in your appliance are also cleaned periodically.

Discard coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled. The container should be placed away from combustible / flammable materials.

