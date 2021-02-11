Morley Area Fire and Rescue announces death of fire chief

Deyo served for over 53 years.

MORLEY, Mich. — Morley Area Fire and Rescue is mourning the death of Fire Chief Dan Deyo.

The department announced Deyo’s death on Facebook Sunday. It says he passed away Saturday at Spectrum Butterworth hospital, surrounded by his family.

Deyo served for over 53 years, working in Aetna & Deerfield Townships and surrounding areas since 1968.

Funeral arrangements are being made, according to the post, and the department will provide updated information once it is available.

