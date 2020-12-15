Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

VACCINE ROLLOUT DAY TWO | Hospitals across the country are preparing to ramp up vaccinations of front-line workers and nursing home patients. The first vaccines were administered Monday, including here in West Michigan.

Those who get vaccinated this week will receive a second dose in two to three weeks. Officials hope to begin vaccinating the general population sometime in March.

WEST MI VACCINE ROLLOUT | Spectrum Health says it will be opening more clinics over the next few days to get health care workers vaccinated quickly. The hospital will receive 5,000 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment. Mercy Health Muskegon expects to receive its first doses on Thursday, and Meijer says it is planning to host vaccination clinics once widespread distribution starts.

KENT COUNTY CHRISTMAS ADVISORY | The Kent County Health Department and area hospitals are once again asking residents to stay home for the upcoming holidays. With Christmas and New Years quickly approaching, health officials fear travel could lead to an influx in positive COVID-19 cases.

MUSKEGON HOUSE FIRE | Crews have extinguished a house fire in Muskegon Heights. It started earlier this morning at a home near East Hackley Avenue and Baker Street. The home appears to have been seriously damaged, but it's not clear if there were any injuries. At this time, the cause of the fire is also unknown.

FORECAST | Another quiet but cold week with little precipitation impacts. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.