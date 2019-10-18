Sunrise Sidelines 2019: Unity Christian

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The dynamic duo was reunited for this week's Sunrise Sidelines at Unity Christian!

James and Laura were back at it again with the Crusaders in Hudsonville.

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT

This week the Unity Christian Choir are in the spotlight!

Unity Christian teaches students the value of giving back to the community. We caught up with athletic teams volunteering and having a blast doing so.

The fall musical is within a month of debuting.. Check out this sneak peak of Tuck Everlasting and see it on stage starting November 21.

CRASHING THE CAFETERIA

In true Sunrise Sidelines fashion, Laura and James asked the tough questions in the cafeteria. They also met a school legend, Curtis.

SPECIAL GUEST

Sunrise Sidelines has lots of fans, both cheering in the gymnasium stands and along at home. Today our youngest fan surprised us with a visit!

THE MUSIC

Music is a highlight of Unity Christian. This week, both the band and orchestra performed.

NAME THAT SONG

You might be a fan of rock, pop or R&B, but James loves all kinds of music. A student challenged him to a battle of 'Name that Song.' See who claimed the title of music junkie.

GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME

Each week of Sunrise Sidelines, we always bring some friendly competition to the show.

Staff members dig into a plate of whipped cream and gummy worms in our classic messy game.

A SCHOOL OF WINNERS

Unity Christian High School is full of champions and hard workers. The girls golf team and the boys tennis team are both going to the state semifinals this year.

THE FOOTBALL FACTS

Unity Christian started the 2019 season with only 20 varsity players, the second-smallest team in school history, but that hasn't stopped them from bringing their A-game. So far, the team is 5-2 overall.

The Crusaders are hoping to stay healthy and go on to win a second state championship.

See the team in action Friday, Oct. 18 when the Crusaders face the Byron Center Bulldogs at Hope College at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Unity Christian battling depth issues again

Sunrise Sidelines 2019: Unity Christian James and Laura hanging out with the Unity Christian orchestra. James in class. Unity Christian High School James and Laura cracking jokes in class. Unity Christian High School. Unity Christian High School. Unity Christian High School.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.