Two young boys taken from Wyoming home found safe

Police say Adonis Ezell, 4, and Amir Ezell, 1, were found safe. They had been allegedly taken from their home by their non-custodial father on Tuesday morning.

WYOMING, Mich. — Two young boys who were missing after being allegedly taken from their Wyoming home were found safe Tuesday.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Burlingame Avenue SW around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a domestic dispute.

Officers say 25-year-old Jacobus Lamont Ezell had assaulted his former girlfriend at the home and left with her two children, 18-month-old Amir Ezell and 4-year-old Adonis Ezell.

He reportedly left with the children on foot and took a stroller with him.

Police say Ezell is the children's biological father, but he does not have custody of the children.

Ezell is described as being six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is described as being in “half-afro and half-twists," according to police. He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and no shirt.

Police had said they were "concerned for the welfare of the children given the circumstances of this incident as well as the fact that the suspect is reported to have a mental disorder."

Authorities did not elaborate.

Amir is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green onesie and red and white socks. He is said to be about two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Adonis also has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing Spiderman shoes and red and white socks. He is said to be about three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

The stroller is black and white.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact 911, Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

