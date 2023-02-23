x
MSP investigating fatal crash on M-6 near Burlingame

It is unclear what led to the crash at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post responded to a fatal crash on M-6 near Burlingame Avenue Thursday morning.

M-6 was open to limited traffic while troopers responded. It has since reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

