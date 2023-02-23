MSP investigating fatal crash on M-6 near Burlingame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post responded to a fatal crash on M-6 near Burlingame Avenue Thursday morning.
It is unclear what led to the crash at this time.
M-6 was open to limited traffic while troopers responded. It has since reopened.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.