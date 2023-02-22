Paw Paw firefighter killed after coming into contact with downed powerline

A firefighter has died after an incident involving a downed power line Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police, the firefighter worked for the Paw Paw Fire Department. The incident happened around 5:42 p.m. in the 42000 block of 30th Street in Almena Township.

The details regarding the firefighter's death remain limited at this time, but the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says it was not the fault of the firefighter.

"On behalf of the Paw Paw Fire Department, it is with a heavy heart that they lost one of their own tonight on a tragic incident," said Sheriff Daniel Abbott.

As the ongoing freezing rain, sleet and snow builds up across the state, officials are recommending extreme caution on the roads and around your home. People are urged to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines at all times.

As we move into late Wednesday and overnight Thursday, there is a chance for more widespread power outages across the southern end of the state.

Impacts on Thursday will mostly be felt north of I-96, with winter storm warnings remaining in effect for our northern counties until 1 p.m. on Thursday. All other alerts will expire at 4 a.m. on Thursday morning.

