Wyoming woman sustains critical injuries in Georgetown Twp. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Wyoming woman has been critically injured after losing control of her vehicle and hitting another car in Ottawa County Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near 44th Street and Gleneagle Highlands Drive just before 7 p.m.

Investigation on scene showed a 39-year-old woman from Wyoming was traveling east on 44th Street, when she lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle was then struck by a 66-year-old Jenison man.

Both vehicles left the road before coming to a stop on the sidewalk on the north side of 44th Street.

Deputies on scene soon learned the woman had been pinned into her vehicle. Georgetown Twp. Fire Rescue assisted in extricating her from her vehicle. She was transported to Butterworth Hospital in critical condition.

The other driver was not injured in the crash.

Parts of westbound 44th Street were shut down for about 2 1/2 hours during investigation, but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

