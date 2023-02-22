Here's how Kent County plans to handle wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain

Road crews are pretreating some roads in advance of the major winter storm. With freezing rain and ice in the forecast, you're encouraged to stay off the roads.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) is planning for freezing rain, but hoping for snow Wednesday as the region braces for a major winter storm.

Freezing rain can create dangerous road conditions when the pavement surface loses traction.

Ice that accumulates on power lines and trees can also cause power outages and block roads.

You're encouraged to stay off the roads once the icy wintry mix starts to fall. If you need to drive, you're asked to slow down and be alert.

KCRC's strategy includes pretreating the roads in advance of the storm in the most effective areas. Crews will continue to monitor conditions and adjust accordingly.

You're encouraged to follow these tips as the storm bears down:

Stay off the road if possible once the event hits the area

If you must drive, reduce speeds and avoid distractions

Call/text 911 in case of road emergency

Downed power line? Call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy (800-477-5050) and remain 25 feet away from downed wire

See the latest winter forecast here.

Here are some winter maintenance FAQs the Kent County Road Commission has answers to:

