Kent County Road Commission prepares for icy-roads in coming days

With heavy amounts of ice predicted for West Michigan counties in the coming days, Kent County is preparing to have crews both on the roads and working downed trees.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Road Commission's Director of Operations, Jerry Byrne says his employees are preparing for some nasty snow and freezing rain coming later in the week.

"In a typical winter storm, where we have temperatures below freezing, we can ant-ice, high volume, areas of most concern," said Byrne.

However, Byrne says this isn't the typical winter storm they're preparing for. With some areas expected to see large amounts of freezing rain, that's where it gets tricky.

"Because this could start as a rain event, a freezing-rain event, we don't have that opportunity because we're not going to put that chemical down just to have it wash away," said Byrne. "So this is about staying in constant contact with the national weather service and trying to time this event."

While the Kent County Road Commission will have crews working the roads, they'll also have crews dedicated to working downed trees.

"If we get a half-inch of rain, 40 mph winds and we're cutting trees, that means probably half of our employees will be cutting trees while the other half are dealing with the ice on the road," said Byrne.

And for side-roads and neighborhood streets, Byrne says it could take awhile for those impacted to see any results of improved road conditions.

"With a half-inch of ice, that could be days before they see the effects of de-icing chemicals," said Byrne.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.