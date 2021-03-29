MSP investigating overnight shooting in Newaygo County

MSP is asking people to avoid the area of East Fox Drive near Thornapple Avenue in Grant Township.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is investigating an overnight shooting in Newaygo County.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Fox Drive near Thornapple Avenue in Grant Township, according to Newaygo County Central Dispatch. Police are currently asking people to avoid the area.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible victim.

MSP in Hart is leading the investigation and has set up a perimeter while it carries out the investigation.

