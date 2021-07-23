Muskegon County asks public to fill out survey for 'World Drowning Prevention Day'

In 2019, there were four fatal drownings and 395 water-related injuries in Muskegon County. Over 40 percent of these injuries were children.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In honor of World Drowning Prevention Day, the Muskegon Water Safety Task Force, led by Mercy Health in Muskegon, launched a country-wide water safety survey.

In 2019, there were four fatal drownings and 395 water-related injuries in Muskegon County. Over 40 percent of these injuries were children.

The awareness day was officially put into place earlier this year by the United Nations. It will be observed for the first time on July 25.

“Drownings are responsible for more than 2.5 million deaths over the past decade. The UN Global Drowning Prevention Resolution and international day of observance helps our local task force place a spotlight on these preventable deaths and the low-cost strategies we can use to save lives,” said Holly Alway, injury prevention coordinator at Mercy Health Muskegon.

Muskegon County officials worked with Western Michigan University to create the water safety survey. They hope to better understand the shared risks and protective factors related to drownings. Questions will cover a wide range of topics, from swimming ability, access to beaches and water safety basics.

The survey will be available on July 25 and can be completed by anyone. Participants completing the survey are eligible to win one of several $25 Lakeshore Cash gift cards. The survey can be taken here.

“Prevention is key when it comes to water safety, and the Muskegon Water Safety Task Force has the tools to help prevent these deaths, but we need community input to ensure we are on the right track,” added Alway.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.