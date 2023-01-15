No one injured following apartment building fire in Muskegon Heights

It took more than an hour for the Fire Department to subdue the flames.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — No one was injured after an apartment building in Muskegon caught fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. when the department received calls that people were inside a burning building.

First responders arrived to see heavy flames coming from the second floor, resulting in requesting more assistance.

Officials say that Police Chief Maurice Sain who was already in the area came to help by going inside to escort those on the first floor out of the building. They also add that Sain's "selfless action" gave the Fire Department a chance to focus on evacuating the second floor.

The American Red Cross helped find those displaced shelter and clothing.

It took over an hour to subdue the fire with help from the Norton Shores Fire Department and the Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

