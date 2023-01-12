Grand Rapids Fire Department investigating after fire sparks at historic home in Heritage Hill

Known as the Morris Historical home, the Gilbert Brothers built the Cherry Street house in 1858. It was later converted into apartments.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A historic Heritage Hill manor converted into apartments caught fire Thursday evening.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to reports of flames coming from the third floor of the large estate at the corner of Cherry and Morris.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started, but firefighters could be seen on the roof working.

No one was hurt. GRFD said three units of the 21-unit building were impacted.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started.

The property is known as the Morris Historical home.

The Gilbert Brothers built the Italianate-style Cherry Street house in 1858 before it was later bought by Robert Morris.

