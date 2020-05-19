Congressman Huizenga hopes HEROES Act will provide first responders with additional pay

Huizenga calling for four-month tax holiday for law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, EMT’s and other medical professionals.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga hopes a "HEROES" Act will provide emergency first responders and medical professionals with additional pay for working during the coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal includes a four-month federal income tax holiday for medical professionals and law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, EMT's and hospital support staff.

Tuesday. Huizenga thanked members of the police and fire departments in Muskegon Heights. He said the HEROES Act is modeled after how members of the military serving in combat zones are exempted from paying federal tax on their income.

If passed, the legislation could be extended by the Secretary of the Treasury for an additional three months beyond the initial four.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.