Muskegon Public Schools closing for two days ahead of Thanksgiving break

The closing will be used as a time for cleaning and sanitizing at the schools. It will also give students a mental health break.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Muskegon Public Schools will be closing for two days this November ahead of Thanksgiving break. The two days will serve as a time for cleaning and decompressing.

The closures will take place Nov. 22 and 23. According to Superintendent Matthew Cortez, all Muskegon Public Schools buildings will be deep cleaned and sanitized during the break. It’s also a time for students and staff to have a mental health and wellness break.

“The adjustment back to a learning environment after 18 months virtually has proven to be a stressful and anxious time for many of us,” Cortez said. “While this couple of days of time is not a solution, it is a step in the right direction toward encouraging relief and self-care that we all need to practice.

“These days will help to keep Muskegon Public Schools in a proactive response stance allowing us to avoid as much illness, stress, and burnout as possible for our students and staff.”

Muskegon Public Schools will also be closed Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving break.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.