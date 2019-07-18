MUSKEGON, Mich. - America's first, traveling water circus is making a stop in Muskegon.

The Cirque Italia shows start Thursday, July 18 where a 35,000-gallon water stage will be set up in the Lakes Mall parking lot, located at 5600 Harvey St., near Younker's. Under the grand, swirling white and blue tent people of all ages can be see the innovative and incredibly unique water artistry.

Cirque Italia is putting on "Aqua" in Muskegon, a one-of-a-kind experience with acrobats, contortionists, music, popcorn, face-painting and so much more. There are no live animal acts, but the show may use puppets that look like animals.

Tickets start at $10. Check out the details for dates and times:

July 18 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

July 19 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

July 20 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

July 21 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com.

Aerial silk performer in Cirque Italia water circus show.

Cirque Italia / Facebook

