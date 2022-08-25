Claims of broken promises and unpaid vendors surround last weekend's Cannabis Carnival in Muskegon

Multiple vendors told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they'd received only partial payments or nothing at all.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Controversy surrounding a marijuana event that went live in Muskegon last weekend. A number of vendors and attendees of the Saturnalia Cannabis Carnival told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were growing increasingly frustrated with organizers.

While some vendors were paid, others said they received only partial payments and some, nothing at all.

“I can imagine how you feel about that, but tell me.”

“Not great. Not great.”

Though the situation seemed promising early on when festival promoters offered Muskegon bakery owner Bethany Bauer a sponsor slot at the upcoming Carnival.

“I thought that was really exciting… so I jumped on it,” Bauer, who owns The Only Cannoli, related.

But when pay day rolled around, text messages revealed carnival organizer Michael Webster had stopped the check, claiming he needed a formal invoice.

Bethany showed 13 ON YOUR SIDE the invoice she ultimately submitted, in addition to a string of unanswered.

“I drained my bakery to produce for that event,” she explained. “I closed my bakery that day to be there. And then it was slow. Because it was poorly promoted. I lost so much money.”

We interviewed Webster when the event was announced in April.

13 ON YOUR SIDE attempted to call the promoter and requested comment via two separate email addresses but received nothing in response.

“I felt like it was Christmas morning, I woke up, I come down. There's no presents under the tree.

Jason Alger shelled out hundreds of bucks for what was sold as a VIP experience, expecting to be wowed.

“We were supposed to have infused THC food and drinks. None of that was supplied,” Alger noted. “They kept saying the chef was on his way. The chef was on his way. Never showed up, which I think they knew all along. He wasn't coming.”

Instead Jason says they got a case of warm water bottles and pop tarts.

Emails showed he had been in talks with Webster regarding a refund.

“I'm happy he's taking care of me, but I want him to take care of everybody,” he said. “It's not fair to everybody.”

In Webster’s response, he explained his company, Exspiravit, had fallen victim to an unscrupulous marketing company.

Another email shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE -- this one from the marketing company -- appeared to counter that claim.

The company said it ended the relationship before the carnival went live to protect its brand.

“Customers were extremely unhappy,” Morgan Khem explained. “I mean, people were let into the event without tickets that they were promised.”

Khem said she was contracted to coordinate Saturday’s Carnival.

“Day of, I really did want to walk out but that's not the type of person that I am,” she related. “I stayed there for the vendors.”

Not unlike the others, Morgan said Webster had been giving her the silent treatment, still waiting on the bulk of what she said she was owed for the sponsorships she sold, plus hours of work before and the day of.

“I would imagine it's not just the money right? I mean, you feel taken advantage of?”

“Yeah,” Bauer replied.

The bakery owner said she was considering legal action.

“He never responded to me. I don't think he will,” Bauer said. “I personally don't wish to speak to him. I would only like for my lawyer to speak to him.”

Webster’s firm has another event—‘Falling Leaves’--scheduled for late September at Marsh Field.

Multiple sources confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the event was still being promoted.

The City of Muskegon said the festival’s permit was conditional but didn’t provide a definitive explanation with regard to its interactions with Webster or what would cause officials to rescind permission.

