Costco clears final hurdle for Fruitport Township development plans

The Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission unanimously approved the big box retailer's plan to build along Harvey Street, just south of the Lakes Mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Costco Wholesale, the membership-based big box retailer, cleared its last hurdle for plans to build on a vacant property in Fruitport Township.

The Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission held a public hearing and voted on the company's proposal Tuesday evening.

Planning Commission board members considered a site plan as well as a planned unit development (PUD) request for construction. Stephen J. Cross of Cross Engineering and Associates submitted the request on behalf of Costco.

After hearing from dozens of locals, who all supported the plan, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposal.

Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build a warehouse and a fuel facility on the vacant land on S. Harvey Street in Fruitport Township. The location is nestled between two US 31 exits, with easy access along Harvey Street.

"This development fits into the township master plan along with the downtown development authority. Costco is a huge plus for Fruitport and Norton shores," Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham said in a statement.

There are two residential areas that border the property being considered for the wholesaler's development: Golf View West Condos and Catalina Shores Condos.

The combined assessed value of the nearly 80-acre property is $769,800, according to online property records.

Costco has three locations in West Michigan: Grand Rapids, Grandville and Kalamazoo.

A basic annual Costco membership starts at $60.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.