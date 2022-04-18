Heavy police presence seen on Emerald Street in Muskegon

While it is unclear what police are responding to, officers have been on scene since around 7 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment on Emerald Street in Muskegon Monday night.

While it is unclear what police are responding to, officers have been on scene since around 7 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more information.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.