x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Muskegon

Heavy police presence seen on Emerald Street in Muskegon

While it is unclear what police are responding to, officers have been on scene since around 7 p.m.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
There is a heavy police presence on Emerald Street in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment on Emerald Street in Muskegon Monday night.

While it is unclear what police are responding to, officers have been on scene since around 7 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more information.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Secretary of State event aims to help people get their driver's licenses restored