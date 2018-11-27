MUSKEGON, MI. - United Way of the Lakeshore took part in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27 by hosting an event for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The county music star gives free books each month to children around the country, including 4,000 kids in Muskegon and Oceana Counties.

Tuesday's gathering at United Way of the Lakeshore was to encourage even more parents and grandparents to read early and read often to young children.

United Way hopes community members will help them cover the cost of shipping the books that Parton offers free each month.

"People in America are thinking about giving back, and we thought today would be a good day for them to help us support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library," said Christine Robere, President & CEO, United Way of the Lakeshore. "So we can keep enrolling more children,"

To donate, or sign up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library visit www.unitedwaylakeshore.org.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

