Muskegon Co. police: serial tree-trimming scammer back at it, potentially dozens of victims

13 ON YOUR SIDE confronted Gary Johnson on the job in 2013.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An update to a scam warning 13 ON YOUR SIDE first issued all the way back in 2013.

That's when a Muskegon County homeowner turned to us for action after getting scammed out of money she paid to a tree trimming service operated by Gary Lee Johnson.

Johnson was ultimately convicted in that case after dozens of victims stepped forward and said he was paid, but left the job unfinished or never did the work.

Fast forward to 2022, Johnson’s now back in jail, records show, after investigators say he resorted to the same tactics with potentially dozens of new clients.

“He's given me a bargain, so I took his word.”

It was an offer Pete Silverstein couldn’t refuse.

“He was purporting to be the owner of JJ Tree Service,” Silverstein said. “He told me that he was working with a neighbor on their tree removal.”

The house call was captured on Silverstein’s Ring doorbell camera. The man at the door identified himself as Gary Johnson.

The two can be seen walking the property, ultimately flagging ten trees for removal.

Johnson left the Fruitport Township homeowner with an invoice and a phone number and allegedly said he’d begin work next week.

“The total amount was $1,750, to remove 10 trees, remove the wood and grind down those stumps… it seemed too good to be true,” Johnson related, invoice in hand. “Ultimately, he walked away with $1,100 in cash, and never showed up.”

It was at that point, Silverstein said Johnson began dodging his calls.

“Tapped his name into a search,” he related. “One of the first hits that popped up was the WZZM 13 On Your Side report.”

We confronted Johnson nine years earlier when he was then operating under the name Clean Cut Tree Service.

Taking advantage of victims of a recent storm, Johnson repeatedly took payment and yet never performed the work.

Dozens of similar complaints ultimately landed him behind bars.

“Approximately three weeks ago, we received our first call,” Chief Jon Gale of the Norton Shores Police Department explained.

Investigators said Johnson had recently gotten back to work using the same bag of tricks.

A warrant obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE revealed the convicted scam artist was arrested again this month. Police said at least four victims had contacted them after paying out and getting burned.

“It appears that there are dozens more out there that we're seeing through social media and trying to contact those now,” Gale related.

“(Johnson’s) currently under parole supervision,” Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson revealed. “To come back even while he's under again, under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Corrections and continue this illegal behavior… this is, to me pretty blatant.”

A search of the state licensing department showed no operation registered under JJ Tree Service.

“We all want to believe in other people and assume that they're not out to do us harm, but keep your eyes wide open,” Silverstein said.

Silverstein said he turned over his video to Fruitport Police.

He said he wasn’t counting on ever getting that $1,100 back.

“I would just use this as a cautionary tale,” Silverstein said. “Ultimately, I'll find a reputable tree service. It won’t be a promise and a handshake and a worthless piece of paper.”

Johnson remained in the Muskegon County jail at the time of publication, facing several fraud-related charges and additional time if convicted as a repeat offender.

Investigators believe there may be dozens more victims between Muskegon, Fruitport Township and Norton Shores.

They urge anyone who may have worked with JJ Tree Service or Gary Johnson to reach out to their respective agencies to file a report.

