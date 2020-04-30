MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Rivers and lakes in Muskegon County were already spilling over the banks and that was before back-to-back days with record rainfall.

Tuesday's 1.37 inches of rain is a new single-day record.

Wednesday's rainfall total was even higher with the National Weather Service reporting 2.44 inches a new single-day record for April 29.

Muskegon lake is spilling out and covering much of Waterfront Sports Park in Norton Muskegon.

A woman who lives on Mona Lake tells 13 On Your Side the lake has only reached its' current level three times in the last 50-years.

"It was just raining, and raining, and raining," said Jacquelyn Riel of Muskegon Heights who lives on the banks of Little Black Creek.

"I can't believe how quick it came up," Riel said.

Little Black Creek is causing flooding in Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores.

Rich Hinton used pumps and vacuums from Tuesday into Wednesday to remove water from his garage and the crawl space under his home.

"It's everywhere," Hinton said. "You can't escape the water right here."

Business Route US-31 between Whitehall and Montague closed Wednesday night due to high water from the White River and White Lake.

Thursday the road was still covered in deep water and remained closed to traffic.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.