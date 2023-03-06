Muskegon prepares for 10th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, and will run down Western Avenue from 6th Street to 2nd Street.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Organizers in Muskegon are saying cheers to 10 years of celebrating Muskegon's rich Irish heritage with a parade next weekend.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 18. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m., with the parade route starting on Western Avenue and continuing on from 6th Street to 2nd Street downtown.

Andy O’Riley from Positively Muskegon and muskegonchannel.com is the Grand Marshal of the parade.

If your family, organization, or group wants to march in the Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade, sign up online at jcimuskegon.org/theparade or contact JCI Greater Muskegon at info@jcimuskegon.org. Registration forms are due back to JCI Greater Muskegon by March 14, 2022.

While there's no fee to take part, all marchers and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit local non-profit organizations.

“We are very excited to bring back Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day parade for its tenth year,” said Sara Sherwood, President of JCI Greater Muskegon. “The parade plays an important role in Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and we are thrilled to continue the tradition.”

Shamrockin' In Your Shanty also returns for its third year following the parade from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Folks are invited to enter the contest for $15 and spend the day eating and drinking with friends in the downtown Muskegon Social District. A portion of the sales benefits area non-profits fighting food insecurity.

Registration is required, and the event link and information can be found at jcimuskegon.org/theparade.

Also happening in downtown Muskegon on Saturday is the Shamrock Shuffle 5K, a Scavenger Hunt organized by 4-H Muskegon, Michigan Makers Market at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, and live music and entertainment at Unruly Brewing Co.

