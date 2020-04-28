MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in three Muskegon County municipalities have decisions to make on or before May 5. Because of COVID-19 it's a unique election, that will be done primarily by mail.

In Casnovia Township two township officials face recall for their support of a large wind farm project that has since stalled.

Voters will decide if Casnovia Township Clerk Jannie Powell and Trustee Daniel Winell will keep their current positions.

Voters in the Muskegon Public School District will decided a two-part bond proposals. Proposal 1 is a renewal of an existing property tax that would pay for academic and building improvements including construction of a new middle school. Proposal 2 would primarily improve sports facilities in the district.

In the city of Norton Shores residents will decide a 10-year public safety millage. The millage would provide up to 2-mill to fund the police and fire departments.

"We have never assessed that full two-mills," said Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund. "We're at 1.35-mills now."

Nelund says the public safety millage supports a number of community outreach programs.

"That's being able to do our hunter safety program, being able to do public safety open house , it's the firefighters going into the second graders schools," Nelund said. "Maybe you consider them extras but they're very important for the community and a sense of community."

Polling places will not be open for in-person voting May 5 to minimize COVID-19 exposure. But each community must provide one location on May 5 for same day registration, voting by absentee ballot, and turning in completed ballots.

Clerks with elections in their communities are asking voters who already have an absentee ballot to complete it and return it right-a-way by mail.

Muskegon, Norton Shores, and Casnovia Township also have dropboxes for completed ballots.

More news from the Lakeshore

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.