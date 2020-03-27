MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that the body recovered from Lake Michigan the day prior belongs to a missing 30-year-old Muskegon man.

Ramal Roby was reported missing Feb. 25 just south of Pere Marquette Park. His body was found in the lake near Park Township on March 26.

The sheriff's department said in a press release that an autopsy was performed and Roby's cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning.

Roby's grandmother, Mozelle Ellis said he fell through the ice after he was walking along the beach with his girlfriend. Authorities searched the water the night Roby went missing and conducted land, water and aerial searches over the last month.

Roby was born and raised in Muskegon. He went to Michigan State University and had hopes of becoming a lawyer, his family said.

