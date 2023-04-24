Ship runs aground near Muskegon Channel

No one was injured in the incident, and the ship is not believed to be damaged. Crews are now working to free the vessel.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Kaye E. Barker is stuck just outside of the Muskegon Channel, according to the Interlake Steamship Company.

The vessel ran aground around 10 a.m. Monday as it approached the harbor. It is carrying 25,408 net tons of stone from Ontario.

The Interlake Steamship Company says the Kaye E. Barker was traveling at a slow speed before it got stuck. Crews have confirmed that there is sand around the vessel.

No one was injured in the incident, and the ship is not believed to be damaged.

The Interlake Steamship Company is now working with crews on scene to free the vessel.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

