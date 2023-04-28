STEAM Along the Lakeshore returns for 2nd year

Activities can include anything from an artistic activity to a robotics project. All ages are welcome to participate, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the second year, STEAM Along the Lakeshore is returning to Muskegon, boasting free educational activities for families to enjoy.

STEAM is an acronym, standing for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Activities can include anything from an artistic activity to a robotics project. All ages are welcome to participate, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

"There will be several STEAM activities kind of across different organizations in downtown Muskegon and Hackley Park," said Mallory Metzger with Hackley Public Library. "So it'll be a great way for parents, kids and teens to kind of come together and enjoy these great STEAM activities."

Participants will receive a t-shirt, a goodie bag with items from local businesses, goodies like coloring pages and bookmarks, and take-home STEAM activities.

Metzger said if your family came last year, the activities will all be new and different for kids to explore.

"What better way to branch out with this great, free activity?" Metzger said.

"It's just something that everyone in the community can really embrace and it also gives you the chance to visit different organizations and kind of see what they offer even throughout the year."

Those looking to participate should start at any of these locations in Muskegon: Hackley Park, Hackley Public Library, Lakeshore Museum Center, Muskegon Community College’s Lakeshore Fab Lab or the Muskegon Museum of Art.

STEAM Along the Lakeshore is happening on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families can drop in any time. For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.