Walk a Mile in Their Shoes | Event to raise awareness for domestic, sexual violence this weekend

COLDWATER, Mich. — A West Michigan group has been raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence for over a decade. Saturday is their 13th annual "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes" event.

The event kicks off with a 5K where some racers run in high heels. There will also be activities for kids, a march against domestic violence and representatives from other community resources.

Organizers say they want to make sure they're responding to the community's needs.

"The community does so much for us that we want to be able to make sure that we're responding with those needs, with domestic and sexual violence," said Yolanda Lozano with the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"It's just so important that we continue to do this and not stop because there's always going to be people that need us, and we want to be there to help people."

Lozano emphasized that the event also aims to support survivors. She said the Coalition Against Domestic Violence works with anyone in need of help.

"We want to let people know that we do this for women, men, LGBTQ survivors, you know, we don't discriminate on who we serve. And we want to make sure that we're reaching all types of survivors and however that looks like for each of them," she said.

The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, bringing in about $50,000.

The event takes place Saturday, April 29 on Monroe Street in Downtown Coldwater. Registration for the 5K and the pancake breakfast open at 7:30 a.m.

