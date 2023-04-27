Candlelight vigil held for families impacted by violent crime in West Michigan

This ceremony is an annual event, part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple West Michigan families impacted by violent crime remembered their lost loved ones at a candlelight vigil hosted by Silent Observer Thursday night. This ceremony is an annual event, part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Dozens of names of those lost to violent crime were read aloud. One of the families in attendance is seeking justice and remembering Santino Ysasi, who was killed last October.

"We want the community to help with today's cause to end the violence," Mike Miller, Ysasi's brother, says. "It doesn't take anything to pick up the phone and be anonymous. See something, know something, say something. We're just hurt."

This year marks 50 years of Silent Observer taking anonymous tips to solve crimes, and this family is one of many that hopes someone out there can help give them closure.



"The Silent Observer mission is all about removing dangerous criminals from our streets and helping victims of crime seek justice," Chris Cameron, the organization's executive director, says.

The photos of victims were lined up outside the 63rd District Courthouse, and loved ones carried roses and candles in their memory.

"It's sad to see all these families that have been wrapped up in the system and shouldn't have lost a loved one to violent crime," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says. "But on the other hand, it's encouraging because you're out here. You're out here, you're survived, you've been through it. You give hope to others to show that you can come through some of the worst experience of your life and still go on."

"It gives us strength," Miller says.

"It really means a lot to me to see that happening. And I couldn't ask for more," Pam Miller, Ysasi's mom, says.

People can call Silent Observer anonymously with a tip at (616) 774-2345, or they can submit a tip online.

