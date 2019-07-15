MUSKEGON, Mich. - Police have arrested one person in connection to a stabbing that left two people dead.

According to a release from the Muskegon Police Department, it happened around 5 a.m. on July 14 at a home on West Sherman Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims inside the home. Both the 71-year-old man and the 66-year-old woman were dead.

Police say they have arrested a person of interest and the scene is secure. There is no outstanding public threat.

There is a 39-year-old woman listed in the Muskegon County Jail. She was arrested Sunday on a homicide charge and is expected in court Monday, July 15.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information on this is encourage to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.