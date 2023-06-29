Mysterious drone show caught on camera over Grand Rapids

13 ON YOUR SIDE caught a drone over Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you saw lights in the sky over Grand Rapids Wednesday night, you are not alone.

The lights were coming from a mysterious drone show over the south side of the city.

13 ON YOUR SIDE caught the show on a traffic camera overlooking the city around 10:30 p.m.

It is currently unknown who was performing the show and whether or not it was a rehearsal for a future event.

The show included images of a rocket ship, a dolphin, fireworks, the American flag and more.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is working with city and state officials to learn more about the show and who was operating it.

