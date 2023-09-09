Nelly cancels Allegan Fair concert

Fair organizers are devastated he couldn't make it, and relayed the message that refund are coming.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The event was slated to begin at 7 p.m. with Nelly taking the stage at 8:15 p.m.

That didn't happen.

As time went on, the crowd began to wonder if he was coming at all.

Fair officials told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they had been in contact with Nelly's team through the night, but were told the singer would be making an appearance.

Eventually, his camp called and said he was stuck in a plane on a runway, and wouldn't make the concert.

A fair organizer said it was "devastating to a concert venue to lose a show like that."

Those who purchased event tickets online with credit cards will receive an automatic refund, organizers said.

They will not be giving refunds at the fair tomorrow, it's all done online.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.