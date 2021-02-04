Nessel: CDC eviction moratorium has been extended

The CDC states that while the moratorium is in effect, tenants may be protected from eviction, late fees and utility shutoffs due to non-payment.

LANSING, Mich — An extension has been put in place for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The extension comes as people across the state continue to struggle to pay monthly rent.

The CDC states that while the moratorium is in effect, tenants may be protected from eviction, late fees and utility shutoffs due to non-payment. The moratorium is intended to delay costs for renters, reducing the impact of the pandemic on families in need.

The new end date for the moratorium is June 30, 2021.

“These are extraordinary times, and as the nation works through how to help those in need, it is a relief to know that the CDC continues to recognize the need to provide tenants a way to temporarily avoid eviction,” said Nessel. “If tenants cannot pay rent and are forced to move, many would relocate to close quarters or shared housing, including living with family members. Doing so could increase the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

Those worried about the possibility of eviction can use the following resources, as provided by the AG Office:

CDC Eviction Moratorium - Renters who qualify for the eviction moratorium must fill out the CDC’s eviction protection declaration form and provide it to their landlord.

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) – HUD has a list of housing counselors in your area who can answer questions. Click on the link or call 800-569-4287.

COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) Program hosted by the Michigan State Housing Development Agency (MSHDA) -- CERA provides rental and utility assistance for eligible renters. More information on this program and how to apply can be found on their website.

Additional local resources for tenants can be found on the Attorney General’s Landlord Tenant page.

