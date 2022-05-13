Nessel, local leaders meet to address human trafficking ahead of summer travel season

The discussion preempts the summer tourism season, which Michigan officials say can lead to an increase in human trafficking.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel met with Holland community leaders and officials on Friday to discuss human trafficking in Michigan.

“Those victimized by traffickers face sexual, physical and emotional abuse – all for the purpose of control, submission and exploitation,” Nessel said. “That is why it is on all of us to look for the warning signs and better understand instances in which trafficking may be more prevalent. This includes sex trafficking, forced labor, and debt bondage. I appreciate our community partners for their work in combatting trafficking and I know together we can save and support those who feel helpless. I encourage everyone to take some time to review the resources available to better identify these instances of abuse. While we know statistics underrepresent the full picture, we can all arm ourselves with awareness that has the potential to save lives.”

In 2014, the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission (MHTC) was created with the passing of the Human Trafficking Commission Act. The MHTC began work in 2015 and now works to identify grants for trafficking victims, distribute information about trafficking and fund research, in part.

According to the State of Michigan, children are especially at risk of being victims of human trafficking, and traffickers are often finding new tactics of finding their victims.

“It is truly unfortunate that human trafficking remains an issue that plagues our society,” said Vice President of Government Affairs for the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) John McNamara. “As the voice of Michigan’s hospitality industry, the MRLA remains committed to end human trafficking through education and elevated awareness of those working in the lodging industry and through our partnership with law enforcement and elected officials to better identify traffickers and potential victims in hotels.”

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have identified someone you think may need help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888, or text 233733.

For more information on human trafficking in the state, or to find information on trafficking warning signs and resources, click here.

