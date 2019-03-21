MICHIGAN, USA — Lawmakers are implementing new protections to prevent the spread of invasive species in Michigan lakes.

The laws, which take effect on Thursday, require boats and trailers to be cleaned before launching into area waterways. All wells, bilges and drain plugs must be drained to dry the boat and equipment.

Fishers must dispose of unwanted bait in the trash instead of dumping it into the waterways. All fish must be released into the original waterway where they were caught.

For a full list of new laws and the penalties each holds, click here.

