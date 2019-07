GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new tiki bar coming to downtown Grand Rapids is now hiring.

Max's South Seas Hideaway will be a three-story tiki bar, restaurant and boutique that will take to the place of the Waldron Public House on Ionia Avenue.

Starting Monday, July 15, anyone looking for a job can put their applications in to be part of the more than 100 people the bar and restaurant will employ.

The developers are opening a hiring center on Commerce Avenue next door to Stella's Lounge. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Find more information about the job opening right here.

Max's South Seas Hideaway is scheduled to open in September.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.