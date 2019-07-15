GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new tiki bar coming to downtown Grand Rapids is now hiring.

Max's South Seas Hideaway will be a three-story tiki bar, restaurant and boutique that will take to the place of the Waldron Public House on Ionia Avenue.

Starting Monday, July 15, anyone looking for a job can put their applications in to be part of the more than 100 people the bar and restaurant will employ.

The developers are opening a hiring center on Commerce Avenue next door to Stella's Lounge. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Find more information about the job opening right here.

Max's South Seas Hideaway is scheduled to open in September.

