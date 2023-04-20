No trial date set for Lisa Cober

The owner of Cober's Canine Rescue's pre-trial was adjourned Thursday. She's accused of keeping 80 dogs in a home that was deemed "uninhabitable."

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Lisa Cober, owner of Cober's Canine Rescue, was due back in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. It was adjourned Wednesday, as court documents show a representative of the Muskegon County Public Defender's Office filed a motion for a bill of particulars.

No trial date has been set until that motion is heard.

Lisa Cober is facing a charge of abandoning and cruelty to 25 or more animals.

The home used as the rescue was found with "feces covering the flooring of the residence, as well as counter spaces, doors, kennels and walls," according to a probable cause document.

After the dogs were removed from the home, Norton Shores building inspectors declared the residence uninhabitable.

Four have died since the 78 dogs were rescued.

The rest are in the care of Harbor Humane and Pound Buddies, many of which are making progress in their ongoing recovery.

Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, it remains unclear when these dogs will become available for adoption.

