Hudsonville-based non-profit named New York City Marathon charity partner

"Still I Run" is the only non-profit that focuses on the benefits of running for mental health

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local non-profit that promotes running for mental health is celebrating a major milestone.

"Still I Run" was named a charity partner for the TCS New York City Marathon, bringing national attention to the organization. The non-profit was founded in 2016 by Hudsonville resident Sasha Wolff.

Wolff was hospitalized for depression and anxiety about ten years ago and used running to help her mental health. She created "Still I Run" for others wanting to do the same.

The New York City Marathon is one of the toughest races to get into. Being named a charity partner means "Still I Run" will receive five coveted charity bibs. Wolff says she has already had 40 applicants from all over the country. Those who are chosen will raise money and awareness for the organization.

"The really cool part of having a charity team is that we will be able to uplift other peoples' stories about how running has helped their mental health," Wolff said. "'Still I Run' is not just about me and my story, it's about others across the country and how they are using movement to help with mental illness or challenges. So having a team and being able to elevate their stories is one of the the most exciting aspects for me personally."

"Still I Run" is the only non-profit in the US that promotes the benefits of running for mental health.

If you'd like to apply to be part of the charity team, visit the "Still I Run" website for more information.

